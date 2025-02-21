Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $7,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

IJS stock opened at $108.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.62 and its 200-day moving average is $108.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $93.89 and a 1 year high of $119.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

