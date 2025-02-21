Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Sells 487 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 482.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $55,804.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,196.26. This trade represents a 1.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Zoetis from $242.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Leerink Partnrs raised Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Leerink Partners started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.90.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $157.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.14. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $200.53.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 53.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.56%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

