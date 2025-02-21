CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.17, Zacks reports. CoreCard had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $14.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. CoreCard updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.880-0.940 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.150-0.190 EPS.
CoreCard Stock Performance
NYSE:CCRD opened at $23.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $181.90 million, a P/E ratio of 46.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.05. CoreCard has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $24.97.
About CoreCard
