CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.17, Zacks reports. CoreCard had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $14.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. CoreCard updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.880-0.940 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.150-0.190 EPS.

CoreCard Stock Performance

NYSE:CCRD opened at $23.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $181.90 million, a P/E ratio of 46.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.05. CoreCard has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $24.97.

About CoreCard

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

