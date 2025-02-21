CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Director Alan Hoops Sells 10,200 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) Director Alan Hoops sold 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.39, for a total value of $1,187,178.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,758,811.07. This trade represents a 7.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CorVel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $114.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.65 and a 200-day moving average of $113.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 67.22 and a beta of 1.16. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $76.20 and a one year high of $128.61.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 10.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of CorVel

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRVL. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 6,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 435.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in CorVel during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

Further Reading

