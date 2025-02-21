Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s 7th Largest Position

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,055 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 2.3% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $133,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,887 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $2,339,000. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,075.00 target price (up from $980.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,000.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.93.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of COST stock opened at $1,034.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $459.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.73, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $974.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $928.97. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $697.27 and a twelve month high of $1,078.23.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

