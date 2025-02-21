Covey Capital Advisors LLC Has $850,000 Holdings in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

Covey Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Talen Energy makes up about 1.0% of Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Talen Energy were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Talen Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $520,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Talen Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,482,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,234,000. Finally, Monarch Alternative Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Talen Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TLN shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Talen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Talen Energy from $242.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Talen Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Talen Energy from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Talen Energy from $245.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.10.

Talen Energy Stock Down 4.8 %

TLN stock opened at $236.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Talen Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $258.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Talen Energy news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 4,893,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total value of $999,988,155.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,475,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,323,188,115.45. The trade was a 43.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Talen Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Talen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.