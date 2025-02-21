Covey Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,906 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Covey Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,906 shares during the quarter. Hilton Grand Vacations makes up approximately 2.0% of Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 39.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,271,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,817,000 after buying an additional 917,397 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,298,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,402,000 after buying an additional 499,067 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 330.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 246,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after buying an additional 188,997 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter valued at $2,688,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter valued at $2,385,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HGV. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In related news, major shareholder Principal Holdings A. Gp Apollo sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $168,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,295,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,054,232.50. The trade was a 13.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HGV stock opened at $41.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.07. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.21 and a 52 week high of $49.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

