Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.16% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

Shares of CCAP stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $20.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.81.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 37.32% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $46.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.27 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Generation Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. 49.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

