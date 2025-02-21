Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Lowered to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

CROX has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Crocs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Crocs from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.53.

Shares of CROX opened at $108.88 on Thursday. Crocs has a 1-year low of $88.25 and a 1-year high of $165.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.47 and a 200 day moving average of $118.85.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 46.27%. On average, research analysts expect that Crocs will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Crocs news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $1,600,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,870.87. The trade was a 14.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Crocs by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 14,387 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crocs by 585.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 20,797 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 2,775.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,024,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,076,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

