Cromwell Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in VICI Properties by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,548,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,717 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,475,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,712,000 after buying an additional 608,696 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,202,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,962,000 after buying an additional 130,659 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 7.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,823,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,847,000 after buying an additional 770,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 599.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,936,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,685,000 after buying an additional 7,658,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VICI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

NYSE VICI opened at $30.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.95. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.59 and a 200 day moving average of $31.43.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). VICI Properties had a net margin of 73.90% and a return on equity of 10.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 64.07%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

