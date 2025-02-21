Cromwell Holdings LLC Grows Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 412.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 364 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Jabil by 12,251.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,206,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,391,000 after buying an additional 2,188,521 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Jabil by 406.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 722,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,613,000 after buying an additional 580,100 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,116,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,087,000 after buying an additional 520,672 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Jabil by 595.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 343,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,118,000 after buying an additional 293,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Jabil by 511.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 198,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,542,000 after buying an additional 165,900 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Price Performance

JBL stock opened at $166.20 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.85 and a 52-week high of $174.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.12. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 3.07%.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total value of $599,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,744,490.32. This trade represents a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Plant sold 50,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total value of $8,627,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,045. The trade was a 89.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,400 shares of company stock worth $12,804,458. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Jabil from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Jabil from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBL

Jabil Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

