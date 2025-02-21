Cromwell Holdings LLC Has $142,000 Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Cromwell Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. BayBridge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the third quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the third quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA stock opened at $321.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $313.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.08. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.98 and a 12 month high of $417.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. The firm has a market cap of $79.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.19. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 586.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.02%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $420.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.67.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 9,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total transaction of $3,075,250.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at $4,971,757.08. This represents a 38.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

