Cromwell Holdings LLC Invests $77,000 in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 185.8% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 33,554 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 656,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,082,000 after acquiring an additional 97,398 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 66,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 16,856 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,545,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,639,000 after acquiring an additional 61,800 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 76,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab bought 3,619,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.34 per share, with a total value of $120,677,464.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,063,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,270,236,389.86. The trade was a 1.69 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 1.1 %

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $33.13 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $38.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KDP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

