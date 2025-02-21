Cromwell Holdings LLC Sells 345 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Cromwell Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 60.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 117.6% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 612.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 1,275 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $200.58 per share, for a total transaction of $255,739.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,739.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $194.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.62 and a 12-month high of $261.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.95.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. On average, analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.22.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

