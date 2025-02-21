Cromwell Holdings LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 72,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,549,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Cromwell Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after buying an additional 7,673 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 585.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,724,000 after acquiring an additional 48,046 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 698,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $123.81 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $104.29 and a 52-week high of $124.15. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

