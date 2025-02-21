CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $400.00 to $475.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. CrowdStrike traded as high as $455.44 and last traded at $455.18, with a volume of 2747845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $451.74.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRWD. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.73.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.93, for a total transaction of $10,467,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,791,491.63. This represents a 41.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total transaction of $1,802,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,459,423.38. This represents a 4.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 136,565 shares of company stock valued at $51,038,529 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 811.1% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $107.43 billion, a PE ratio of 855.19, a PEG ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $383.99 and its 200 day moving average is $328.39.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

