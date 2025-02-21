Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.69.

CCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $113.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Crown from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

CCK opened at $88.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Crown has a 52 week low of $70.84 and a 52 week high of $98.46.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.08. Crown had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 3.59%. Analysts forecast that Crown will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $457,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 110.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the third quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Crown by 3.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Crown by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 11,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

