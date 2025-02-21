Crumly & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY)

Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,768 shares during the period. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 2.3% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Crumly & Associates Inc. owned 3.23% of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF worth $8,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFTY. Marmo Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC now owns 186,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,061,000 after buying an additional 81,351 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,866,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,197,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 117,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,593,000 after purchasing an additional 23,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 141,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,193,000 after purchasing an additional 16,003 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $54.35 on Friday. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $53.67 and a twelve month high of $65.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.37. The firm has a market cap of $258.14 million, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.72.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.7608 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NIFTY 50 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of the 50 largest and most liquid Indian equity securities. NFTY was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.