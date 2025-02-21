Crumly & Associates Inc. Has $770,000 Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Crumly & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synergy Financial Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $436.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 855.19, a PEG ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $455.59.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total value of $667,810.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,718,009.14. This trade represents a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total value of $1,802,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,459,423.38. This trade represents a 4.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,565 shares of company stock valued at $51,038,529. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $295.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Baird R W lowered CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.73.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

