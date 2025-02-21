Crumly & Associates Inc. Invests $4.55 Million in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 59,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,000. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF makes up about 1.2% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Crumly & Associates Inc. owned about 0.14% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIRR. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 12,150.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 701,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,415,000 after purchasing an additional 696,231 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,942,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,859,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,881,000 after purchasing an additional 343,844 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $16,758,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,236,000.

Get First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF alerts:

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Performance

AIRR opened at $75.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a one year low of $58.99 and a one year high of $86.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.14.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.0561 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.