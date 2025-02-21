Crumly & Associates Inc. Sells 844 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Crumly & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,398 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,411,032 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,140,338,000 after buying an additional 75,194 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,315,735 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,513,446,000 after buying an additional 180,755 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 64.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,284,228 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $694,717,000 after buying an additional 2,076,134 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,469,142 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $547,827,000 after buying an additional 214,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,807,065 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $221,510,000 after buying an additional 168,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,162,365.67. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.14.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $135.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.06 and a 52-week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

