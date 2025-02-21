Crumly & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Crumly & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,445,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,211,000 after purchasing an additional 324,033 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 62.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,012,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,866 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,266,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,490,000 after purchasing an additional 106,347 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,862,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,343,000 after purchasing an additional 41,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 737,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,655,000 after purchasing an additional 36,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $61.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.20. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $53.29 and a 52-week high of $74.97. The firm has a market cap of $145.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.8308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TTE shares. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.10 price target (down previously from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.42.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

