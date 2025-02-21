Cynata Therapeutics Limited (ASX:CYP) Insider Buys A$20,930.10 in Stock

Cynata Therapeutics Limited (ASX:CYP – Get Free Report) insider Paul Wotton acquired 69,767 shares of Cynata Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$20,930.10 ($13,416.73).

The stock has a market capitalization of $57.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Cynata Therapeutics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes proprietary induced pluripotent stem cell and mesenchymal stem cell technology under the Cymerus brand for human therapeutic use in Australia. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate is CYP-001, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of graft versus host disease.

