Cynata Therapeutics Limited (ASX:CYP) Insider Buys A$20,930.10 in Stock

Cynata Therapeutics Limited (ASX:CYP – Get Free Report) insider Paul Wotton acquired 69,767 shares of Cynata Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$20,930.10 ($13,416.73).
Cynata Therapeutics Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $57.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.93.
About Cynata Therapeutics
