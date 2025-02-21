D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,636 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $46,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,456,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,717,000 after purchasing an additional 45,722 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 18,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 927,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,763,000 after purchasing an additional 22,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 31,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $112.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $492.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.88 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

