D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $3.80 Million Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 780,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 6,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,222,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $759,324,000 after purchasing an additional 783,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACGL. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.19.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 0.5 %

ACGL stock opened at $89.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.68. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $83.97 and a one year high of $116.47. The stock has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.64.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.