D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,646 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.10% of Golub Capital BDC worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 135.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 413.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GBDC opened at $15.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.54. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 39.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GBDC

About Golub Capital BDC

(Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.