D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $3.06 Million in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 65,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the third quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 4,272.2% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Rollins by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Rollins during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rollins during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rollins alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on ROL shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Rollins from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Rollins Stock Performance

ROL opened at $51.32 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.88 and a 12-month high of $52.83. The stock has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.23 and a 200-day moving average of $49.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 13.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.75%.

Rollins Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.