D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $4.05 Million in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 148,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.57% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,165,000. 5T Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,225,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 81,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 43,936 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 352,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,000 after purchasing an additional 19,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF stock opened at $27.56 on Friday. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day moving average is $27.54.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.1089 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

