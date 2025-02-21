D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 6,598 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,598 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in NICE were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of NICE by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP raised its stake in shares of NICE by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 1,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of NICE by 48.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of NICE by 208.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NICE by 4.5% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $215.00) on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NICE from $315.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.27.

NICE Stock Performance

NICE opened at $153.59 on Friday. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $147.38 and a 52 week high of $270.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.01.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.71). NICE had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 15.31%. Equities analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

About NICE

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

