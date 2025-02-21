D. Boral Capital Initiates Coverage on Estrella Immunopharma (NASDAQ:ESLA)

D. Boral Capital began coverage on shares of Estrella Immunopharma (NASDAQ:ESLA – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Estrella Immunopharma Stock Performance

Shares of ESLA opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. Estrella Immunopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $3.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average of $1.10. The firm has a market cap of $53.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.41.

Institutional Trading of Estrella Immunopharma

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Estrella Immunopharma stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estrella Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESLA – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,862 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Estrella Immunopharma worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Estrella Immunopharma Company Profile

Estrella Immunopharma, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T-cell therapies for blood cancers and solid tumors in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include EB103 for the treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and is in pre clinical trial; and EB104 to treat diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia.

