D. Boral Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Kairos Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:KAPA)

D. Boral Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kairos Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:KAPA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Kairos Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:KAPA opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. Kairos Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $4.00.

About Kairos Pharma

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing therapeutics for cancer patients that are designed to overcome key hurdles in immune suppression and drug resistance. These therapeutics include antibodies and small molecules for the treatment of prostate cancer, lung cancer, breast cancer and glioblastoma.

