Damien Gance Sells 40,000,000 Shares of Sigma Healthcare Limited (ASX:SIG) Stock

Sigma Healthcare Limited (ASX:SIG – Get Free Report) insider Damien Gance sold 40,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.00 ($1.92), for a total value of A$120,000,000.00 ($76,923,076.92).

Sigma Healthcare Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,799.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.82.

About Sigma Healthcare

Sigma Healthcare Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of pharmaceutical goods and medical consumables to community pharmacies primarily in Australia. The company operates various aligned pharmacies, including branded pharmacies under the Amcal, Discount Drug Stores, Guardian, and PharmaSave brands.

