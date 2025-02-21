Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Lowered to Peer Perform Rating by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Datadog from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.39.

Datadog stock opened at $126.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.47. Datadog has a 52-week low of $98.80 and a 52-week high of $170.08. The firm has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.81, a PEG ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 6.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Datadog will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, President Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $3,699,750.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 195,667 shares in the company, valued at $28,956,759.33. The trade was a 11.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 178,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total transaction of $28,824,445.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,693 shares in the company, valued at $61,236,887.04. This trade represents a 32.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 556,674 shares of company stock valued at $82,904,025 in the last 90 days. 11.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in Datadog by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Datadog by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

