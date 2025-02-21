DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on DBV Technologies from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DBV Technologies stock. Boxer Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. Boxer Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of DBV Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.
DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow’s milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.
