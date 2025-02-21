Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises about 2.0% of VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Bank of Stockton grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 1,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,356,000. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $857,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Deere & Company by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE DE opened at $496.28 on Friday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $515.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $135.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $451.08 and its 200-day moving average is $419.90.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $437.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $546.00 target price (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $454.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total value of $12,304,993.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,484,675.58. The trade was a 24.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.