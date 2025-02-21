Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY) Plans $0.20 Dividend

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1979 per share on Friday, February 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.
Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ:QQQY traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.42. The stock had a trading volume of 88,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,469. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.86 and its 200 day moving average is $33.83. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $52.08.
Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Company Profile
