Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Scotiabank Analyst Says

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Free Report) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark cut shares of Definity Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Definity Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$59.27.
Definity Financial Corp is a multi-channel, property, and casualty insurance company. It offers auto, property, liability, and pet insurance products to individual customers.
