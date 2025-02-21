Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Scotiabank Analyst Says

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Free Report) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark cut shares of Definity Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Definity Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$59.27.

Get Definity Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DFY

Definity Financial Stock Performance

About Definity Financial

Shares of TSE DFY opened at C$59.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$57.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$55.12. Definity Financial has a 52-week low of C$41.97 and a 52-week high of C$64.14.

(Get Free Report)

Definity Financial Corp is a multi-channel, property, and casualty insurance company. It offers auto, property, liability, and pet insurance products to individual customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.