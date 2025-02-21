Desjardins Weighs in on iA Financial’s Q1 Earnings (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for iA Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the company will post earnings of $2.81 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for iA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $11.62 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for iA Financial’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.20 EPS.

Get iA Financial alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on iA Financial from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$137.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$143.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$144.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$118.00 to C$121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$140.63.

iA Financial Price Performance

IAG stock opened at C$129.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$131.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$120.05. iA Financial has a 52-week low of C$80.95 and a 52-week high of C$141.88.

Insider Activity at iA Financial

In other iA Financial news, Director Denis Ricard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$137.00, for a total transaction of C$685,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$134.00, for a total transaction of C$368,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$67,000. The trade was a 84.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders sold 11,010 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,142 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

iA Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

About iA Financial

(Get Free Report)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.