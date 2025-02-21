Digital Realty Trust’s (DLR) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $220.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DLR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.95.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

DLR opened at $171.94 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.03 billion, a PE ratio of 106.13, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.29.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total value of $471,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 424,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,649 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 55.3% in the third quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

