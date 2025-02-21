Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) is JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s 9th Largest Position

JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,504,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640,751 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.57% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $90,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFIC. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 10,556 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,496,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,124,000 after buying an additional 60,256 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,407,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,609,000 after buying an additional 179,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 16,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 8.1 %

DFIC stock opened at $27.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average of $26.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

