Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Trading Up 7.2% – What’s Next?

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.78. 435,063 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 516,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.31. The firm has a market cap of $887.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 0.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 81.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 72,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 32,478 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 3,090.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 684,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 662,894 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 47,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 22,302 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 32.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 62,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as baked goods, dairy, seasonings, beverages, instant food, oil, and snacks. It offers its products through traditional offline, as well as online channels through Dingdong Fresh app, mini-programs, and third-party platforms.

