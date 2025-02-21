Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.58, but opened at $42.74. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $43.90, with a volume of 1,103,173 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,194.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Geller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,325,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

