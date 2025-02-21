Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 7,506,792 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 7,288,348 shares.The stock last traded at $41.01 and had previously closed at $40.83.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.18 and a 200 day moving average of $29.47. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.93.

Get Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,845,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $860,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.