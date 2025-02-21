Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc trimmed its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report) by 59.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 5,277.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 482,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,406,000 after buying an additional 473,795 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,528,000. Peregrine Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,051,000. Oriental Harbor Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $7,720,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 18,362.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 76,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 75,655 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TNA opened at $42.73 on Friday. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 3.74.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

