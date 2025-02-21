Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Hits New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $48.38 and last traded at $51.02, with a volume of 1006041 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.85.

The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.20 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 11.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on DFIN. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Insider Transactions at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In related news, CFO David A. Gardella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $188,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,373,408.08. This trade represents a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFIN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 781.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,537.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Up 3.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

