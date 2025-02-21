Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (DRREF) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on March 14th

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, March 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$7.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.85. Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$6.12 and a 1 year high of C$7.99.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

