DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) Price Target Cut to C$17.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$19.50 to C$17.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DHT.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DRI Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.94.

DHT.UN stock opened at C$11.83 on Thursday. DRI Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of C$10.39 and a 52 week high of C$17.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.57.

DRI Healthcare Trust is an open-ended trust that provides unitholders with differentiated exposure to the anticipated growth in the global pharmaceuticals and biotechnology markets. Its business model is focused on managing and growing a diversified portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties to deliver attractive growth in cash royalty receipts over the long term.

