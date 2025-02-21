DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

DuPont de Nemours has a dividend payout ratio of 30.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect DuPont de Nemours to earn $4.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

NYSE:DD traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.67. 2,763,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,548,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.17. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $68.21 and a 1 year high of $90.06. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 48.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DuPont de Nemours

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.