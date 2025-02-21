DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Shares of DD stock opened at $82.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.33. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $67.77 and a fifty-two week high of $90.06. The firm has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.17.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at $565,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4,211.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 250,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,363,000 after buying an additional 245,143 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

