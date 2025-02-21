Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05, Zacks reports. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $72.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.70 million.

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.68. 984,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,779,353. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.20 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 13.23 and a quick ratio of 12.34. Dynavax Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $14.05.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DVAX shares. StockNews.com lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

